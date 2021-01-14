The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Magic mushrooms begin growing in man's blood after injecting 'shroom tea'

The man was discovered by his family days later. He had jaundice, nausea, diarrhea, extreme confusion (unclear whether that was due to the mushrooms or not) and was vomiting blood.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JANUARY 14, 2021 20:13
Psilocybin or "magic mushrooms" are seen in an undated photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in Washington, U.S. May 7, 2019. DEA/Handout via REUTERs (photo credit: DEA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Psilocybin or "magic mushrooms" are seen in an undated photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in Washington, U.S. May 7, 2019. DEA/Handout via REUTERs
(photo credit: DEA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A 30-year-old man was hospitalized with severe and bizarre symptoms after he injected himself with a tea made with psilocybin ("magic") mushrooms in an ill-advised attempt to self-medicate, doctors detailed in a case report which was published on Monday in the Journal of the Academy of Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry.
According to the man's family, prior to the hospitalization, he had stopped taking medication for bipolar disorder type 1, after which his moods began to swing wildly between manic and depressive states. 
After doing a little (not very thorough) research online about the practice of microdosing psilocybin mushrooms and LSD as a potential therapeutic for both depression and opioid dependence, the man decided to experiment himself.
However, while there have been several studies which link psilocybin mushrooms (a psychoactive compound and key ingredient in LSD) to relieving symptoms of depression, anxiety and addiction, all studies have so far been done in controlled settings with the drugs taken orally, not intravenously. 
While mushroom tea is traditionally considered a safe way to ingest the drug, the man in this case took the unusual step of drawing the tea through cotton to prepare it for intravenous injection. Due to the poor filtering-power of cotton, the man likely injected directly into his blood much larger than normal amounts of psilocybin, while also injecting himself with a good amount of likely bacteria-ridden water.
The man was discovered by his family days after the injection in serious condition. He had jaundice, nausea, diarrhea, extreme confusion (unclear whether that was due to the mushrooms or not) and was vomiting blood. 
He was brought to the ICU as his lungs and kidneys had already begun to fail, his liver had suffered an acute injury, and his pulse was high due to septic shock (infection-related dilation of blood vessels which causes reduced oxygen flow to the brain).
In the hospital, doctors found mysterious blood clots which they said required further investigation. After taking cultures from the man's blood, the team was shocked to find that "the species of mushroom he had injected was now growing in his blood."
The team also explained that due to the vast injuries the man had incurred, it was not clear whether the extreme confusion he experienced was due to the psychoactive effects of the drug. "It is unclear whether active intravascular infection with a psychoactive fungus such as Psilocybe cubensis may prompt persistent psychoactive effects as seen with ingestion of the same species, which could further contribute to changes in perception and cognition," the report reads.
The man was released after 22 days in the hospital, connected to a ventilator, and has since been put on a steady regimen of two courses of antibiotics and one antifungal treatment.
Last year, psilocybin mushrooms were first legalized for recreational use in the state of Oregon, as well as in the cities of Oakland, California and Denver, Colorado.


Tags drugs addiction opioids FDA - Food and Drug Administration Anxiety Manage Anxiety Depression
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

IHRA definition is useful - antisemitism must be fought on all forms

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Va'era: Despair and destinations

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by