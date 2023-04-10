The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Checks and balances: The never-ending battle in Israeli democracy - opinion

Israel’s current political leadership in its hostility to what it perceives as too liberal a court is attempting to increase its power by eliminating the perpetual tension.

By MICHAEL PARTEM
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 01:41
THEN-PRESIDENT Reuven Rivlin votes in the Knesset election, in Jerusalem, in March 2021. Voting in Israel is solely limited to a single ballot cast for a political party, not an individual. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
THEN-PRESIDENT Reuven Rivlin votes in the Knesset election, in Jerusalem, in March 2021. Voting in Israel is solely limited to a single ballot cast for a political party, not an individual.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

An outsider could be excused for concluding that the judicial review of legislative and executive actions is something of a national sport in the United States. The American system of checks and balances is so ingrained that one hardly takes note of the superstructure that creates perpetual friction among the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.

The pitting of one branch against the other is no accident, it is part of the Founding Fathers’ design. Few in America would seek to tear down this structure, despite the constant dissension it entails.

The current governmental crises in Israel pits the government’s proposals to both curtail the powers of the judiciary and to extend executive control over judicial appointments against those who say, “An Elective Despotism was not the government we fought for,” in the words quoted by James Madison in Federalist No. 48. The protesters realize that the government’s proposals eliminate an essential check and balance in Israel, creating a system where such despotism is not only possible but a probable outcome of the executive’s power over the judiciary.

The history of Israeli judicial independence

Under Israel’s unicameral electoral system, the legislature has become a shrunken appendage of the executive. Voting in Israel is limited solely to a single ballot cast for a political party, not an individual. Not one member of the Knesset, not even the prime minister, is directly elected by the voters.

Of the 64 members comprising the government’s ruling coalition in the Knesset, almost half (31 at last count) were appointed to Israel’s cabinet – perhaps the largest and most bloated cabinet of any Western democracy. The cabinet, therefore, is a mini-parliament and its decisions effectively control the legislature.

Israeli lawyers protest against the expected changes in the legal system, in Tel Aviv, January 12, 2023. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Israeli lawyers protest against the expected changes in the legal system, in Tel Aviv, January 12, 2023. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

With Israel’s lack of strong legislative oversight to check the powers of the executive branch, the courts represent the only other independent branch. Since Israel also has no constitution and no well-developed system of administrative courts, only Israel’s Supreme Court, with the exception of the District Court which in 2000 was granted administrative authority in a limited number of cases, has any authority to act as a check on executive malfeasance and legislative overreach.

When Israel was formed in 1948, the first judges were, in fact, appointed by the government. Israel already has experience with the politicization that this created and it was not pretty. As a result and despite the government having a firm majority, there was consensus that a truly independent judiciary was essential.

Following a review of US, British and continental systems, legislation was passed to establish a special appointment committee to make judicial appointments with political representation but not political control. Then-justice minister Pinchas Rozen, in presenting his proposal to the Knesset in 1953, said that “if this [proposal] doesn’t secure the independence of the judiciary, I don’t know what will.”

Thus was born Israel’s method for checks and balances which in the absence of a written constitution has served the country for the last 70 years. It may lack Madisonian sophistication but maintaining the independence of Israel’s judiciary has led to a corpus of legal precedents that have placed Israel at the forefront of the world’s democracies in, among other things, ensuring that government respects the rule of law, reducing corruption, creating a level playing field for business, protecting minorities including Arabs and, yes, protecting the rights of all Jews in Israel.

Israel’s current political leadership in its hostility to what it perceives as too liberal a court is attempting to increase its power by eliminating the perpetual tension inherent in this democratic balancing act. While it is only natural that the executive authority is resentful of judicial limits to its power, the proposed legislation rather than fine-tuning the system aims to cripple the judiciary. If enacted, these proposals would leave Israel open to the threat of the elective despotism and tyranny of the majority that Madison and the other Founding Fathers so strived to avoid.

More and more, Israelis are seeing this naked power grab for what it is. Israel’s leadership would do well to abandon this effort and follow the example of former prime minister Menachem Begin, a staunch defender of the Supreme Court even when he disagreed with its rulings.

“If anyone would ever say that the settlement of Jews in the Land of Israel is illegal, my response is there are judges in Jerusalem.”

Menachem Begin

He famously said, “If anyone would ever say that the settlement of Jews in the Land of Israel is illegal, my response is there are judges in Jerusalem.” May that forever be the case.

The writer is vice chairman of the board of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel.



Tags Knesset Supreme Court protests israeli politics democracy Judicial Selection Committee Judicial system Judiciary Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
2

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
3

One killed, 7 wounded in ramming terror attack in Tel Aviv

The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023
4

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
5

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by