The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Mother-daughter chefs team up for new line of agri-pizzas for Domino’s - opinion

The pizzas will be rolled out across all menus in Israeli Domino’s starting now for NIS 86.90 per pizza, the same price as all Domino’s mixed pizzas, for the next five or six months.

By NATALIE DAVIS, BEN RAAB
Published: JULY 11, 2023 04:28
MOTHER-DAUGHTER chef duo Nira (left) and Ruthie Rousso prepare new line of pizza for Domino’s last week, July 2023. (photo credit: UDI MOZNI)
MOTHER-DAUGHTER chef duo Nira (left) and Ruthie Rousso prepare new line of pizza for Domino’s last week, July 2023.
(photo credit: UDI MOZNI)

Domino’s pizza lovers in Israel can now treat themselves to a new variation of pies under the moniker: Oh Mammi. That’s because the new line of three pizzas is the brainchild of celeb mother-daughter chef duo Nira and Ruthie Rousso. Nira’s cookbooks are in virtually every Israeli household and her daughter, Ruthie, has followed in her footsteps.

Last week, an invited crowd of mother-daughter duos and social media influencers gathered in the Florentin neighborhood of Tel Aviv, to watch the two chefs make the pizzas and to taste them afterwards.

Each pie features toppings sourced from local Israeli agriculture that are signature to the summer season. Although all the ingredients are kosher, the pizza chain doesn’t have a kashrut certificate since some of their other offerings are not kosher.

Supporting local agriculture and a combination of flavors

“Local produce is valuable in terms of the national ‘heart power,’ when you support local agriculture you support the national economics system,” Ruthie, the younger Rousso, told the Post. “You support food security, something that has been becoming very important in every place in the world.”

The pizzas came one-by-one as the Ruosso’s prepped and loaded them into the oven. Each pie had a different base ingredient: Tomato, mushroom or grape. 

CHEFS FROM Domino’s prepare ingredients for their new line of ‘Wild Pizzas.’ (credit: SAM HALPERN) CHEFS FROM Domino’s prepare ingredients for their new line of ‘Wild Pizzas.’ (credit: SAM HALPERN)

“The flavors are based on the classics but the diversification of toppings takes them one step forward.” Ruthie Ruosso said. 

The tomato pizza, with a secret spice

First came the tomato: a blend of local, “summer” tomatoes of a red and yellow variety with goat cheese, walnuts and a “secret spice” that seemed to include balsamic vinegar and olives among various ground spices.

Bursting with freshness, this pie is a symphony of seasonal flavors. The tomatoes offer a juicy, tangy sweetness that is well complemented by the salty taste and creamy, earthy feel of the cheese. The olives add a touch of bitterness.

But it’s the “secret spice” that steals the show, as the acidic, sharp vinegar clashes beautifully with the full-bodied crunchiness of the walnuts. This first pizza brought a level of culinary intrigue that lived up to the Rousso’s prominent status within the Israeli food scene. It also set a standard that the pie’s that followed would have a hard time living up to.

The 'brown mushroom' and grape pizza pies 

Next, the chefs put out a “brown mushroom” pie. This pizza features several types of mushroom, whose earthiness pairs nicely with a sweet onion confit. Two cheeses, goat and gouda, add much-needed saltiness and texture while a creamy, ranch-like sauce gives the pizza a rich, heavy feel. Flecks of parsley provide a herbal burst that relieves the palate of the slice’s dense flavor.

It’s certainly a tasty slice, but the weight of each bite calls into question whether this pie is too heavy to be included on a roster of “summer pizzas,” which should be light and vibrant.

The final and most creative pizza features grapes from Israeli vineyards, walnuts and assorted parmesan cheeses. Aesthetically, this slice is a testament to the Ruossos’ ingenuity, a risk-taking mentality that defines them as pioneers of a modern Israeli cuisine. But after taking a bite, it also offers clarity as to why grapes have never quite caught on as a pizza topping.

The intensity of the parmesan doesn’t quite align with the candy-like sweetness of the grapes, whose mushy, moist texture feels awkward next to the walnuts. It’s worth noting that the grape-based pizza is also made in a style with a salami topping, which may earn it some redemption.

Appealing to the 'foodies'

“We are trying to be more appealing to the foodies as well as the mass market and when we thought about the Israeli summer, we thought about how we can innovate and bring some new things to our pizzas,” Ifat Goldman, Domino’s chief marketing officer for Israel, said. “We wanted to relate to families.”

The younger Ruosso could not decide on a favorite between the three.

“I really like all three flavors. I react differently to each one of them. The tomato one is very light and refreshing, the grape one still surprises me that it doesn’t feel like dessert and feels like pizza and the mushroom is a classic.”

The pizzas will be rolled out across all menus in Israeli Domino’s starting now for NIS 86.90 per pizza, the same price as all Domino’s mixed pizzas, for the next five or six months, according to Goldman.

Much of the conversation throughout the event focused on the mother-daughter theme of the event. The Ruossos said that food has helped to strengthen their own mother-daughter relationship throughout their lives.

“The collection was inspired by thinking about summer, summer activities and summer people.” Ruthie Ruosso stated. “During summer, there are a lot of gatherings, the kids are at home, and at the same time you’re not necessarily into cooking because that heats the kitchen then you’re hot and grumpy. At least my mom and I feel this way in the summer, so having someone deliver a hot meal, something warm and comforting to eat is a lifesaver in the summer.”

The unconventional ingredients in the pizzas are a strength

Goldman stated that the decision to work with the Ruossos on this line came naturally.

“Nira and Ruthie are very culinary people and they have a lot of knowledge and are very Israeli in their cooking style as well, and that combination just worked for us,” Goldman said.

Both Ruossos, confident that consumers would enjoy the pizzas, highlighted the unconventional ingredients in the pizzas as a strength.

“I know I don’t think normally,” Ruthie Ruosso said. “And I know my mother definitely doesn’t think normally.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by