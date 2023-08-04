“Senator, we have a secret weapon in our battle against the Arabs… Senator, we have nowhere else to go!” These words, addressed to senator Joe Biden back in 1973, were spoken by Golda Meir, then prime minister of Israel.

At the time, the re-born Israel had been in existence for 25 years. Holocaust survivors made up a sizable proportion of the population, and the memory still endured of the countless Jews whose lives had ended in the gas chambers because there was no place of refuge for them, as a disproportionate number of countries’ gates firmly closed against Jews fleeing for their lives.

Fast forward to last month when US President Joe Biden (the senator from 1973) was interviewed on CNN.

The interview included questions on Israel and the current relationship between the two countries. While Biden did not hesitate to express his concern and criticism of Israel’s current government – citing, in particular, the extremist elements within – he stressed his long-term support of the state that went back to the days of Meir, whom he clearly admired.

However, during President Isaac Herzog’s visit that followed, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman quoted Biden strongly advising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the judicial reform process which, he said, might well cause irreparable damage to the relationship between “our two countries.”

Sadly, Biden’s words went unheeded in spite of the massive demonstrations taking place throughout this country. There are those who criticize the demonstrators – and yet, what other actions can be taken by the citizens of Israel who consider a Jewish and democratic state to be of paramount importance? We, who value being part of this beautiful country, are fearful when we see that our government is bent on destroying the democracy that we hold dear.

Israel is a country that has no constitution or a second house. The Supreme Court has, until now, acted to ensure that there are checks and balances on legislation passed by the Knesset. Now, however, the government has begun the process of passing laws aimed at removing those checks and balances. The Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard passed recently, enabling the reappointment of a minister who has served a jail term for taking funds from the very ministry he previously led, and will likely lead again.

Israel’s government is turning a blind eye to the grave financial backlash already debilitating our economy. Many young people are looking for what they perceive to be greener pastures elsewhere. Portugal has become an attractive proposition, where the cost of living is 48% lower than in Israel. For young couples who currently cannot foresee a time when they will be able to purchase their own home, Portugal offers numerous attractions.

Those born in Israel may not remember that the Jewish state is the only place where we can go

Is our individual place of birth a factor in our view of Israel? Can we expect someone privileged to be born here to fully comprehend the challenges of being a minority in another country? How different was my childhood in Britain from that of Israeli children today: There were few Jewish schools in existence in my youth, and certainly none in the area where I lived. I went to the local state primary school, where my schooldays were spent as “the odd one out,” viewed as a strange pupil who did not show up for school on Jewish holidays and left early on Fridays.

Could this have been the reason (although not the excuse) for classmates to tell me to “Go back to where you came from”? Born in Britain, I was never sure where I “came from” because, at the time, there was no State of Israel – it was still a dream. Here, whether you are an observant Jew or not, you know that when it is Shabbat or a Jewish holiday, the schools are conveniently closed for all.

Today in the United Kingdom, a high proportion of Jewish children attend Jewish day schools, but increasing rates of antisemitism present other challenges. Too many Jewish pupils, traveling to school on public transport, have experienced antisemitic abuse.

The level of antisemitism in the UK has risen to the point that the government now allocates £15 million a year to the Community Security Trust (CST) – the major Jewish organization created to ensure the safety of Jews in the UK. Specially trained security guards stand outside Jewish schools, synagogues, and all places where Jews congregate in large numbers.

Conversely, what is special here for our Israeli kids – that they understandably take for granted – is the safety of walking to school on their own, even at a comparatively young age. And yes, our schools and synagogues do not require security guards to ensure the safety of those within.

I grew up in a Modern Orthodox family – and became a member of Bnei Akiva – with a father who instilled in me a love for Israel. My first visit was in 1957 when WIZO UK sponsored my participation in a three-week seminar organized by The Jewish Agency for Israel, followed by a further three weeks of witnessing the amazing work WIZO performs in Israel for women and children. Upon my return, I was slated to speak of all that I had seen to the various WIZO groups throughout the UK. The prospect of seeing Israel was immensely exciting; and while the second part of the deal, speaking to the WIZO groups, filled me with apprehension, there was no way I could turn down such a magnificent opportunity.

The impact of that first visit will remain with me forever. Arriving in Israel by boat – on the SS Moledet – was an incredible experience. As we approached Haifa port, the passengers flooded the decks to view the Israel that most of us had never seen. As we drew closer to Haifa, to see words in Hebrew greeting us was a dream come true for me.

At the heart of the then-nine-year-old state were the kibbutzim, where many who had given up successful careers and university educations toiled the soil.

I was able to meet up with my past Bnei Akiva counselors, founders of Kibbutz Lavi, who represented the essence of religious Zionism, far removed from those who today call themselves Religious Zionists – in whose hands the country is being held to ransom.

Back to Golda’s words to Biden, “We have nowhere else to go.” My beloved father sang me songs in Yiddish and English that seem particularly appropriate. A Yiddish song, “Where Can I Go” written in the aftermath of World War II, points out how doors were closed to Jews seeking refuge. It concludes this way:

“Now I know where to go

Where my folks proudly stand

Let me go, let me go

To the precious Promised Land

No more left, no more right

Lift your head and see the light

I am proud, can’t you see?

For at last I am free

No more wondering for me.”

History has proven that we have been deprived of our Jewish state in the past because of divisions between Jews. Internal conflicts resulted in the loss of our land and the dispersion of our people. As we view a world where antisemitism has reached unacceptable proportions, we must remind ourselves of the privilege of being alive at a time when there is a Jewish state in existence. We are beholden to preserve this gift for future generations. 

The writer is chairwoman of the nonprofit Israel, Britain and the Commonwealth Association (IBCA).