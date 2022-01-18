Are microbes, methane behind Mars's carbon cycle? Study investigates

The element of carbon is said to be the most essential building block for life, necessary for both biological life and for the maintenance of our ecosystem. They are tracers of all biological activity. So, if carbon exists on Mars , could that indicate the presence of life on the Red Planet?

In 2012, NASA's Curiosity rover touched down on Mars and has sent results from samples back to researchers, including finding carbon isotopes in sediments. There are two stable types of carbon isotopes, carbon 12 and carbon 13, and the samples were extremely low in carbon 13 in some places while higher in other places.

The carbon on Mars has to come from somewhere, and now, scientists, writing in a study published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), have three ideas for where.

The first possible explanation comes from cosmic dust. Essentially, the solar system would have needed to pass through a galactic molecular cloud. This itself makes sense – after all, this happens every couple hundred million years.

When this hypothetically happened, temperatures on Mars could have decreased, which would see the liquid water on the surface – if anything of the sort existed – freeze into glaciers, which would have a layer of dust on top of them.

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The second theory suggests that ultraviolet radiation converted carbon dioxide into organic compounds.

Lastly, the third possible explanation is biological in nature. Essentially, microscopic life forms feasting on methane could have produced carbon. This is exactly what has happened on Earth in the past.

According to Christopher H. House, geosciences professor at Penn State and the study's lead author, “The samples extremely depleted in carbon 13 are a little like samples from Australia taken from sediment that was 2.7 billion years old." Those samples had a biological origin, when methane was consumed by ancient microbian mats.

But these three possible explanations have issues. Specifically, they make no sense as far as we know how they work on Earth.

“All three of these scenarios are unconventional, unlike processes common on Earth,” the researchers noted.

But why are they all problematic?

Regarding the first theory, that cites the galactic dust cloud, it hinges on the presence of glaciers. While Mars does indeed have glaciers, the samples gathered by Curiosity were from the Gale Crater, where there is very limited evidence of any glaciers.

As such, it's certainly technically possible that this is what happened, but we simply don't know enough about it at this time to say for sure.

The second theory has similar issues. Studies have predicted that ultraviolet radiation could cause this to happen, but experimental results showing it is currently lacking. More data would be needed to give more support to this possibility.

But what about the biological option? Could microbes eating methane have led to this?

Well, that relies on the presence of methane and microbes.

Methane was present on Mars. That much has been confirmed in detections made by Curiosity before. But the questions remain: Was there enough, and were there microbes to consume it?

Methane plumes would be needed to release methane onto the surface, and those could have possibly existed where they would be consumed by microbes.

But despite a biological process being a possible reason for the carbon, the fact remains that this alone isn't proof of biological life. Indeed, there is no evidence of microbes ever having been on the Martian surface.

If evidence of microbes or glacial deposits in the area were conclusively found, that would clear things up, but as of now, there isn't anything like that.

“All three possibilities point to an unusual carbon cycle unlike anything on Earth today,” House said in a statement

“But we need more data to figure out which of these is the correct explanation. It would be nice if the rover would detect a large methane plume and measure the carbon isotopes from that, but while there are methane plumes, most are small, and no rover has sampled one large enough for the isotopes to be measured.”

The differences between the carbon cycle of Mars and how vastly different it is compared to what has happened on Earth highlight just how much more there is to learn about the other planets in our solar system.