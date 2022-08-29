The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

WATCH: NASA to launch Artemis I test for deep space exploration mission

Artemis I is an unmanned space mission that will test the systems of NASA's Orion spacecraft for future Artemis missions.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 11:26
Artist's rendition of NASA's Orion spacecraft, set to take part in the Artemis I mission. (photo credit: NASA/FLICKR)
Artist's rendition of NASA's Orion spacecraft, set to take part in the Artemis I mission.
(photo credit: NASA/FLICKR)

NASA prepared to launch the Artemis I mission throughout Sunday night in Florida in anticipation of launching on Monday morning.

The launch will be live-streamed by NASA, and a live stream will be available throughout the mission, which will last 42 days, so that the public can keep updated about its progress.

Artemis I's objective is to test NASA's deep space exploration systems in the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket. The mission will be uncrewed and will help develop future deep space exploration and extend human existence on the moon and beyond. 

What is the Orion Spacecraft?

The Orion spacecraft is designed to carry astronauts into deep space further than people have ever gone before. Artemis I will test its navigation and communications as well as its radiation sensors and its heat shield during a high-speed return from the moon. These tests will ensure that Orion is fit to carry astronauts in future missions.

Mankin torsos Zohar and Helga will take part in testing Israel's StemRad vests on NASA's Artemis I Mission (Illustrative). (credit: Jordon Huri/StemRad/NASA) Mankin torsos Zohar and Helga will take part in testing Israel's StemRad vests on NASA's Artemis I Mission (Illustrative). (credit: Jordon Huri/StemRad/NASA)

The spacecraft will travel thousands of miles beyond the moon before returning to Earth at the beginning of October. Orion will be the spacecraft for astronauts that will have stayed in space the longest without docking to a space station.

“This is a mission that truly will do what hasn’t been done and learn what isn’t known,” said Artemis I mission manager Mike Sarafin.

“Artemis I will blaze a trail that people will follow on the next Orion flight, pushing the edges of the envelope to prepare for that mission.”

Artemis I mission manager Mike Sarafin

Future Artemis missions

NASA will use the data collected from Artemis I to perfect the Artemis II mission in which Orion will once again be launched into deep space, this time with a human crew in order to ensure that Orion's systems operate as planned with humans aboard.

Artemis II will follow a similar trajectory to Artemis I with four astronauts aboard. The difference between the two missions will be that Artemis II will orbit Earth twice before heading for the moon in order to ensure that systems are functional while still close to Earth.

Providing Artemis I and Artemis II are successful, Artemis III will launch in 2024 and will land the first people on the moon in the 21st century including the first woman on the moon in history.



Tags space NASA moon landing Livestream
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
2

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
3

Mossad 'likely' behind Salman Rushdie stabbing, claims Denver professor

Author Salman Rushdie gestures during a news conference before the presentation of his latest book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, October 7, 2015.
4

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
5

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by