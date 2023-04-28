The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Scientists discover that galactic collisions cause quasars - study

Contrary to previous beliefs that the quasars are formed at the peak of galactic collision, researchers found that they are actually formed during the initial stages of collision.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 28, 2023 02:31
This artist’s impression shows how ULAS J1120+0641, a very distant quasar powered by a black hole with a mass two billion times that of the Sun, may have looked. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
This artist’s impression shows how ULAS J1120+0641, a very distant quasar powered by a black hole with a mass two billion times that of the Sun, may have looked.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Quasars were discovered some six decades ago, initially confused for stars, and had scientists puzzled as to their origins. 

A new peer-reviewed article published in the Royal Astronomical Society claims to have discovered the source of quasars and their extreme luminosity. The article which brought together researchers from the UK, Spain, Canada, the US, and Israel using the Isaac Newton Telescope, located in the Canary Islands, searched for new evidence on quasar formation.

The research found that quasars are formed through the collision of two galaxies. Contrary to previous beliefs that the quasars are formed at the peak of galactic collision, the researchers found that they are actually formed during the initial stages of collision.

Galactic black hole collision

At the center of most galaxies is a supermassive black hole, additionally there is a significant amount of gas orbiting them. During a galactic collision, this gas is forced into the middle of the colliding black holes. Just before the gas is consumed it releases incredible amounts of radiation, which appears to us as an extremely bright star.

Quasars are some of the brightest objects in the galaxy shining as brightly as a trillion stars. This brilliant luminescence conceals the darkness yet to come, as a quasar can drive the rest of the gas out of a galaxy, preventing the formation of new stars for billions of years.

The spiral galaxy Messier 81 (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) The spiral galaxy Messier 81 (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Milky Way, our own galaxy, is likely to collide with the Andromeda galaxy in around 5 billion years. Studying the effects of quasars will help us understand the fate of our own galaxy and is important in helping to further our understanding of the early universe. The characteristic brightness of quasars means they can be used to study the earliest eras of the universe over 13 billion years ago.  



Tags space science galaxy Physics Astronomy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Senior Iranian ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
4

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by