NASA sends 4 to International Space Station in SpaceX Crew-7 mission

An international crew of astronauts from four countries is headed to the International Space Station as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission, having launched on Saturday, August 26, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft dubbed Endurance is set to dock aboard the International Space Station on Sunday for a scientific expedition in the orbital laboratory.

On board this mission is NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.

What is the SpaceX Crew-7 mission studying in space?

Over 200 experiments are planned for the mission's time on the International Space Station. this includes collecting microbial samples from the station's exterior, studying astronauts' sleep, and the first-ever study of human responses to different spaceflight durations.

All of this research will help pave the road forward to NASA's efforts at establishing long-duration spaceflights to the Moon as part of the Artemis missions.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov ready for launch to the International Space Station as Crew-7 on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US. August 26, 2023. (credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)

“Crew-7 is a shining example of the power of both American ingenuity and what we can accomplish when we work together,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

“Aboard station, the crew will conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations to prepare for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, all while benefitting humanity on Earth. By partnering with countries around the world, NASA is engaging the best scientific minds to enable our bold missions, and it’s clear that we can do more – and we can learn more – when we work together.”