Mighty sabretooth tigers may have purred like kittens

Cats, big and small, are divided by scientists into two categories: "pantherine" and "feline."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 26, 2023 12:20
A sabre tooth tiger depiction at the Boston Museum of Science. (photo credit: FLICKR)
A sabre tooth tiger depiction at the Boston Museum of Science.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

New research from North Carolina State University looking at the bone structures of the prehistoric sabretooth tiger has suggested that these beasts may have used a soft purr, more similar to house cats, rather than the roar of contemporary big cats.

The study was published in August 2023 in the peer-reviewed journal Journal of Morphology as reported in Popular Science.

Cats, big and small, are divided by scientists into two categories. ’Pantherine’ cats are what are colloquially known as big cats, like lions and jaguars, who have a roar. Smaller cats, like those kept as pets, as well as cougars and other wild cats, are known as ‘Feline’ and produce the soft purr familiar to many, their larynx not being stiff enough to produce a roar.

Although bones are not actually involved in producing either a roar or a purr, scientists have noticed that cats producing these different sounds have different bone structures connecting to the tissues that are used.

“While humans only have one hyoid bone, purring cats have nine bones linked together in a chain and roaring cats have seven. The missing bones are located towards the top of the hyoid structure near where it connects to the skull.” Ashley Deutsch Ph.D., a co-author of the study explained.

This undated illustration shows the Permian Period tiger-sized saber-toothed protomammal Inostrancevia atop its dicynodont prey, scaring off the much smaller species Cyonosaurus (credit: REUTERS) This undated illustration shows the Permian Period tiger-sized saber-toothed protomammal Inostrancevia atop its dicynodont prey, scaring off the much smaller species Cyonosaurus (credit: REUTERS)

Sabretooth tigers had striking similarities to purring cats

Although the sabretooth tiger only had seven bones in its hyoid structure, more similar to big cats, the size and shape of the structure appear more similar to that of smaller purring cats, according to the study.

Having a bone structure so similar to that of purring cats led the researchers to question whether the sabretooth tiger may have given a soft purr rather than an awesome roar after all, despite any individual bone that may have been missing.

“It is perhaps most likely that the size of the hyoids plays a role in the pitch of vocalization. Although the sabretooth tiger wasn't quite as big as the largest modern cats, its hyoid bones are substantially larger than those of any of their living relatives, so potentially they had deeper vocalizations than the largest tigers and lions.”



