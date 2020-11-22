Pollsters wrong estimations on Republicans turnout harmed Trump

The pollsters who mispredicted the US presidential elections vote by giving Joe Biden a large lead over the current President Donald Trump in the final week before the elections, are the ones who did not “weight” the sample’s voters or underestimated Republican turnout, reported The Washington Times.

Some firms went instead with how the surveyed voters identified themselves by party with no adjustment, or “weight,” based on previous elections, said The Washington Times.

According to a recent Pew Research Center analysis, “it’s clear that national and many state estimates were not just off, but off in the same direction: They favored the Democratic candidate.”

While Republicans represented 33% of the vote in 2016, some polls predicted that they won't be more than 30% in 2020. The actual 2020 Republicans' turnout was 36%.

It explains why Republicans are currently in protesting against news media and university pollsters, saying that 2020 polls wrong estimations hurt their voter turnout and incited persistent negative commentary from the national press obsessed with polls.

“After this election, I think the polling industry needs to take a hard look at what it does,” reelected Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, told Fox News when all polls were predicting she'll lose.

