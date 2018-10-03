idf israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
On Land, on Sea and in the air, the IDF continues to dominate the region with its military advantage.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Joint List leader MK Ayman Odeh criticized the actions taken, saying the punishment seemed minor.
By UDI SHAHAM
The cost of an illegal weapon has skyrocketed since January 2015 from NIS 1,500 to NIS 7,000.
‘There’s a lot of life here,’ Lt.-Col. Ariyeh Berger tells the Post.
The home of Hadas Malka's killer was destroyed Thursday after being sealed by security forces last week.
Demolition of al-Abed family home comes less than a month after deadly attack that killed three Israelis.
An IDF spokesperson said that soldiers had “fired at a Palestinian who destroy [a section] of the security fence and moved to the other side.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Eisenkot addresses the Knesset Control Committee, defending the IDF against criticism of 2014's Operation Protective Edge.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The exact nature of the soldier's injury is still unknown.
The IDF legal division closed the investigation in September 2013 after explaining that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prosecute soldiers involved.
The commander of the 70%-female Caracal Battalion tells the ‘Post’ how his unit is guarding the southern border.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The IDF has been engaged in a series of large arms raids in the West Bank in recent months in an effort to stop guns from ending up in the hands of lone terrorists or small attack cells.
A Jewish gym owner from Melbourne became the target of death threats after criticizing Islamist militants.
After 18 months on the job, Military Advocate-General Sharon Afek has proven himself to be a formidable legal presence.
Une semaine après l’attaque de l’armée égyptienne le jour de Kippour 1973, Tsahal prépare sa propre surprise pour forcer le passage du canal de Suez. Retour sur les instants décisifs de la bataille qui a renversé le cours de l’histoire
By ABRAHAM RABINOVICH
Graduates are motivated to help others overcome obstacles
By STEVE LINDE
‘Armed soldiers are being robbed in broad daylight,’ says Berko
Lt.-Gen. Eisenkot brought four elite units together under one roof when he formed the Oz Brigade in December 2015.
During the TLV Night Run, widow Sara Omer laced up her running shoes and showed her children the importance of resolve in times of tragedy.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Israel is highly dependent on the sea and fears Hezbollah and Hamas may target gas rigs in any future conflict
Brig.-Gen. Mordechai Kahane is under investigation for keeping illicit military equipment in a private storage container.
Upgrades would bring the drone to the scale of the high-altitude long-range Global Hawk drone.
According to the army, one of the fatalities was trapped in the vehicle for several hours.
“This is the first time that we have an American flag flying in an IDF base.”
On Thursday in his Jerusalem office, Netanyahu welcomed the new soldier to congratulate him on achieving his dream.
They contracted mild symptoms of highly contagious disease.
Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin had been head of the IDF Planning Directorate since July 2015.
Pilot killed, co-pilot seriously injured in crash in southern Israel Monday night.
"Military justice states that serving a prison sentence is immediate."
If the appeals court upholds the jail sentence, half or more of Israelis are likely to disapprove and politicians may press for a pardon.
One of the most controversial clauses in the new protocol is one which stipulates that an officer or NCO will not necessarily be able to avoid serving in a mixed-gender units.
By JEREMY SHARON
With grace and warmth, the Goldins gave this writer a tour of their home and, in doing so, exposed some of their grief and heartache – and hope.
By LAURA BEN-DAVID
Army has upgraded and invested in new technology such as autonomous hummers and new lightweight combat uniforms.
22 yr-old David Golovanchic from Efrat was drilling his platoon on potential stabbing attack when he was hit in the upper body at close range.
Other newcomers to the games this year will be Syria, Fiji, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Uganda and Laos.
The protesters distributed fliers comparing Almoz to Hitler and military service to Auschwitz.
“The ties between our armies are very deep and very strong, even under Obama.”
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,MICHAEL WILNER
A security guard saw a Palestinian woman heading toward the community’s gate and yelled at her to stand back, according to an Israeli police spokeswoman.
SISO seeks maximum impact by uniting Diaspora and Israeli initiatives.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A panel of five judges of the IDF Appeals Court, with chief judge Maj.-Gen. Doron Filis presiding, questioned Azaria’s defense team about holes in their arguments to overturn the verdict.
In a separate incident, a different haredi soldier has filed a still-pending complaint against Malcha, which contains similar allegations of physical abuse against the officer.
Who is Rabbi Zvi Tau and why is he so essential for understanding the growing rifts between extremists and centrists in the Zionist-religious sector?
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
“This conference is the first one in Israel which will talk about the dilemmas facing the military as well as civilian world in regards to medical evacuations.”
The drill, which has been happening for several years usually happens once a year, though due to different considerations it occurs more than once.
She has since been honored by Israel's president as one of the country's most outstanding soldiers and was recognized at a festive ceremony last week.
By REUTERS
"When I was a young officer I was worried that if it was known I might have hit the glass ceiling, but today and since it has been known I have never felt it was an issue."
Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen.Joseph Dunford said to be in country to discuss Russia's presence in Syria and ISIS activities in Egypt.
More than a decade after it was founded as the first coed combat unit, the Caracal patrols the border with Egypt to keep up with ISIS threats
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
During the operation, a weapons workshop was found and dismantled; security forces also uncover statue memorializing Palestinian terrorist.
Islamist attacks in Europe, North America drive increase in demand.
“The army is us, and we do not threaten ourselves,” wrote Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett.
By JEREMY SHARON,UDI SHAHAM
A survey by the Labor and Social Services Ministry for a report found an estimated 500 soldiers involved in prostitution, with at least six cases in the past year.
Eisenkot said Kochavi leaves the command prepared for any scenario.
First two F-35 stealth fighters, the world’s most advanced, joined an aging fleet in December.
Hebron shooter defense produces email alleging threat by IDF MAG of more jail time if Azaria would appeal conviction.
Cell bought weapons and weapon parts online and received their packages in the mail.
“In the coming enlistments men and women will join the IDF and be assigned to combat units in the field as well as to combat support units and others,” the army said in a statement.
The project, headed by Omer Nahmany, aims to promote and assist female and LGBT recruits toward meaningful experiences before, during and after their service.
Elor Azaria acted against the army's guiding principles and therefore he was justly punished.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Generally, it is illegal or at least problematic for those associated with the prosecution to meet with a defendant or his family without defense lawyers present.
There has been a significant increase of interest by religious female draftees to serve in combat- intelligence (reconnaissance) units where fighters are placed in one of the IDF’s co-ed battalions.
Prosecutor also reveals details about secret dialogue with UNICEF over Palestinian-minors' treatment and about program to reduce night arrests
‘Post’ tags along for joint navy and air force drill simulating medical evacuation of wounded.
The exercise simulated among other things, a massive infiltration by Hamas commando units into communities in southern Israel.
Eisenkot, 54, was named to the office in February of 2015, succeeding Ret. Lt.-Gen. Benny Gantz following a four year stint as head of the IDF.
Demonstrations and riots have taken place over the last three days against the arrests by extremists from the Edah Haredit community at major roads and junctions in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.
According to Liberman, this coalition would be similar to the one the US established ahead of the First Gulf War in 1991, but would this time include Israel.
By YAAKOV KATZ
"Israel’s military capabilities make the Israel Defense Forces the strongest, most modern and most technologically advanced military power in the Middle East."
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Brigadier-general says IDF recruits need to spend more time outdoors
Deputy Defense Minister Ben Dahan: "We must salute the IDF for this."
Officer arrested and in prison since early 2016; most of the case details under gag order.
Senior IDF Officer: Unit continues to work around the clock to counter the threat of tunnels originating in Gaza.
Move of training bases to Negev sparks economic boom.
Two decades after first female parachuting instructor, 20 women enroll in course.
Speaking during the event, the chief of staff said that despite the revelations and objections to Karim, he was “never in any doubt that Rabbi Karim was the right appointment.”
The proposal is a response to a situation in which many lone have trouble beginning their adult lives in Israel when they finish their service.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The court focused in particular on a response Karim gave to a question about a passage in the Book of Deuteronomy about the taking of female captives during a time of war.
Recently released IDF data shows increase in ultra-Orthodox recruitment in 2015.
General Robotics shows off world’s first lightweight armed tactical combat robot.
One day after a deadly Jerusalem terrorist attack jarred the nation, police say extensive security measures for Yom Kippur have been implemented throughout the capital.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Top IDF general denies, but agrees to plea talks.
The July 17 blast killed 20-year-old Sgt. Shlomo Rindenow, a soldier in the 401 Brigade, originally from New Jersey, and 24-year-old St.-Sgt. Husam Tafish, of Beit Jann.
What will Israel do with $38 billion from the US?
Sufa in Ethiopia
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
From mafkatz (platoon commander) to lotak (underground warfare) to taryach (unit maneuver), the army has an abbreviated language all its own.
By HERB KEINON
Like my peers, I argued to stay the course, to persist and persist, to ‘clear/hold/build’ even as the ‘hold’ stage stretched for months, and then years.”
By GAL PERL FINKEL
The time has come for Liberman to act on his ultimatum and suspend funding of the academy if Levinstein refuses to step down.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
No part of the Holy Land should be beyond the reach of earnest prayer, and that no man should fear anyone but God alone.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
If four years ago just 4% of front-line troops were women, today 7% make up combat units and by next year that number is expected to rise to 9%.
There should be no gender criteria for any position, only standards to allocate the best people, and mechanisms to construct the best fighting teams.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
His latest problem is keeping them from opening their own lines of communication with the incoming Trump administration and trying to win the next president’s support for their views.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
The chaplain’s job is to facilitate religious expression, not influence policy.
More and more women are being integrated into combat units.
Special in Uniform soldiers were the recipients of a special gift.
The IDF chief believes Israel is currently experiencing a quiet period that should be used to prioritize training for conscripts and reserves, and to place war readiness at the top of the agenda.