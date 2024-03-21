IDF establishes new regional division on Israel's border with Syria, Lebanon

As part of the operational response to recent attacks along the northern border, IDF announced earlier this week it had established a new regional division on the Syrian-Lebanese border.

The "Mountain" division will operate under Division 210 and defend the Mount Hermon and Mount Dov areas. The new division will replace the Hermon 810 Division, with Liron Appleman being appointed commander of the brigade.

Following the joint preparation of the planning and force-building division, the IDF ground forces, and the Northern Command, the IDF's analysis of its operation needs has changed throughout the war.

The newest division within the IDF

The "Mountain" Brigade will begin its activities in the coming weeks and specialize in combat in complex terrain routes and mountainous areas.

With the constant bombardment of rockets and hostile aircraft entering Israeli territory from Syria and Lebanon, the creation of this division will likely thwart efficiently incoming Hezbollah attacks. IDF ALPINE Unit reservists on a Mount Hermon patrol (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

Brigadier General Zion Retzon stated that "establishing the brigade will provide a high-quality operational response.

It will enable readiness for defense and attacks in a variety of scenarios that match the terrain [of the region] and the enemy [on the other side], on both the Lebanon and Syria fronts at the same time."