350 IDF teachers caring for children of Israeli doctors

The goal of the project is to allow doctors to not have to worry about their children as much while they take part in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The project is taking place at the following hospitals:

The Poriya, Ziv, Rambam, Bnei Zion, Haemek, Carmel, Ma'aleh HaCarmel, Fliman, Klallit Yokneam, Klallit Haifa, Hillel Yafeh and Kiryat Bialik hospitals and clinics in northern Israel.

The Shiba, Beit Levinstein, Wolfson, Meir, Reut, Abarbanel, Leumit Tel Aviv, Lev HaSharon, Klallit Netanya, Klallit Raanana, Klallit Kfar Saba, Klallit Holon, Neot Hatihon and Ganei Tikva hospitals and clinics in the Tel Aviv area.

The Sha'arei Tzedek, Hadassah Ein Kerem, Belinson, Beer Yaakov, Beit Rivka, Har Hatzofim, Asaf HaRofeh and Shneider hospitals and clinics in the Jerusalem area and central Israel.

Soroka Hospital and the Mitzpe Rimon clinic in the south.

The project is expected to begin soon in Nahariya, the Or Yehuda clinic, Gush Etzion, the Netivot clinic, the Yeroham clinic, Mishmar HaNegev, Sderot and Eshkol.

About 350 IDF teachers are taking care of the children of doctors from all over Israel as part of a project called "Educational Framework," announced Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday.