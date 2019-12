A 45-year-old woman passed away on Wednesday in an accident where she attempted to board a bus, tripped and injured her head in central Israel.The woman reportedly began boarding the bus from the back door in Givat Shmuel. The driver did not see the woman boarding and began driving. As a result of the movement, the woman tripped backwards and injured her head. She was rushed to the Tel Hashomer hospital where the doctors could not save her life.