Car bomb hits Syrian Kurdish-held city of Qamishli-SDF official

BEIRUT -A car bomb went off outside a restaurant in the Syrian Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli on Friday, an official in the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.



The Syrian state broadcaster al-Ikhbariya, quoting its correspondent, said the blast had caused deaths and injuries.

