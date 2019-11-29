The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
France to summon Turkish envoy after Erdogan's 'insults'

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 29, 2019 16:52
France's Foreign Ministry will summon Turkey's ambassador following insulting comments made by President Tayyip Erdogan, a French presidency official said on Friday.
Erdogan said that Emmanuel Macron's warning that NATO was suffering from "brain death" reflected a "sick and shallow" understanding and that he should check whether he was not brain dead himself.

"On the latest excesses by the Turkish president, these are not statements, these are insults," the official said. "We are expecting president Erdogan to clarify."
