Gideon Sa'ar: In case of third elections the Likud will suffer collapse

Likud MK and contender for the party's leadership Gideon Sa'ar once more called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to hold primaries for the Likud head before Israel has to go for another round of elections."I am saddened that my initiative to hold primaries for Likud head that could have prevented third elections did not happen," Sa'ar said in an interview on Army Radio. "In case of a third election, there will be a collapse in the Likud. Any unity government compromise is better than elections, the public deserves it."