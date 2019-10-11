Islamic State claims car bomb in Syria's Qamishli

BEIRUT - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack in the Syrian city of Qamishli which it said had targeted Kurdish militants.



Islamic State fighters detonated the parked car near a Kurdish security position in the city, Islamic State said in a report on its Amaq news agency.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });