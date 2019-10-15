Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kremlin envoy calls Turkish military operation in Syria 'unacceptable' - Ifax

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 14:32
The Kremlin's envoy for Syria on Tuesday called Turkey's military offensive in northeast Syria "unacceptable" and complained that the operation had not been cleared by Moscow in advance, the Interfax news agency reported.

Alexander Lavrentiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy for Syria, also confirmed that Russia had brokered an agreement between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces that saw the Kurds cede control of territory to Syrian troops.

Lavrentiev, who was speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi during an official visit there by Putin, said the talks between the Kurds and Damascus had taken place at Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria among other places.


