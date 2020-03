Shalva Dahan, the last patient in hospital at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer who was on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship was released today, a spokesperson for Sheba said.Dahan spent 28 days in an isolation room at Sheba after she was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus upon her return to the country from the ship. Several hundreds people aboard the boat that docked in Japan caught the virus.Sheba said that Dahan's last two test for coronavirus came back negative.