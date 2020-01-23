The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Macron: There were terrible things in France as well

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 23, 2020 15:59
French President Emmanuel Macron said during his speech on Thursday at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum that the facts of the Holcoaust matter. “One cannot say anything [at all], there are facts,” he said. 
He spoke of the duty to remember the horrors of the Holocaust and mentioned that “there were terrible things in France as well.” France chose to collaborate with the Nazis and the Jews of Paris were sent to their deaths in July 1942. The Jews were sent to Drancy internment camp and from there to death camps built in occupied Poland.
German President Steinmeier: I stand here in Jerusalem laden with guilt
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 04:28 PM
German President Steinmeier in Hebrew, ‘thank God we are here today’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 04:25 PM
Police detains Israeli man who said he wants to ‘take Putin down’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 04:14 PM
Macron: France knows exactly what it owns those who resisted the Nazis
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 04:03 PM
Putin proposes 2020 summit with leaders of Russia, France, China, U.S
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 03:38 PM
Pence: What we remember here can never happen again
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 03:34 PM
Pence: We remember when the powerless cry for help
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 03:30 PM
Putin: Russians, Ukrainians were declared ‘inferior’ by the Nazis
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 03:24 PM
US Democrats push resistant Republicans to join case for ousting Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 02:40 PM
Beijing cancels New Year events to curb virus spread - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 02:22 PM
Extradition hearing for WikiLeaks' Assange to be split in two parts
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 02:21 PM
Chinese movies scrap Lunar New Year premieres due to virus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 02:09 PM
Greenpeace loses Norway Arctic oil lawsuit appeal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 01:16 PM
China SARS fighter returns to spotlight in coronavirus battle
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 01:15 PM
Egypt starts screening travelers from China for new coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 01:14 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by