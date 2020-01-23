Macron: There were terrible things in France as well

French President Emmanuel Macron said during his speech on Thursday at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum that the facts of the Holcoaust matter. “One cannot say anything [at all], there are facts,” he said.He spoke of the duty to remember the horrors of the Holocaust and mentioned that “there were terrible things in France as well.” France chose to collaborate with the Nazis and the Jews of Paris were sent to their deaths in July 1942. The Jews were sent to Drancy internment camp and from there to death camps built in occupied Poland.