Pentagon chief says will press NATO to take measures against Turkey

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday he will meet with NATO allies next week to press them to take "diplomatic and economic measures" in response to Turkey's incursion into Syria.



In a statement, Esper said Turkey's military action "was unnecessary and impulsive" and could result in the resurgence of Islamic State.

