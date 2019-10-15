Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pentagon chief says will press NATO to take measures against Turkey

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 00:12
   U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday he will meet with NATO allies next week to press them to take "diplomatic and economic measures" in response to Turkey's incursion into Syria.

In a statement, Esper said Turkey's military action "was unnecessary and impulsive" and could result in the resurgence of Islamic State.


