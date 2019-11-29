Police say officers shot man at London Bridge, Sky says another person killed

British police said officers had shot a man in an incident at London Bridge on Friday which they were treating as a terrorism as a precaution and Sky News reported that another person had been killed."At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at London Bridge remain unclear," police said on Twitter. "However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police."Sky, citing unnamed sources, said at least one person who was not the attacker had been killed in the incident.