Second London Bridge attack victim identified as Saskia Jones

The second victim of the London Bridge attack has been identified by police as Saskia Jones, a BBC report confirmed.Jones was only 23 years old, and was a graduate of Cambridge University. She was killed alongside another former Cambridge student, Jack Merritt during Friday's attack when 28-year-old Usman Khan killed two people in a stabbing spree on London Bridge before police shot him dead.Khan was only released from prison, where he had been serving a sentence on terror charges, in December 2018.