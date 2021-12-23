Despite close to a dozen attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians in the West Bank and Jerusalem, the IDF has still not called it a “wave” – or even admitted that there’s been an increase in violence.

Since the first attack that took place on November 17 , about 10 major attacks have occurred as well as hundreds of smaller ones. Two civilians have also been killed, and dozens of others have been injured.

The attacks carried out by lone wolves or members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad or Hamas, included shooting attacks, vehicular ramming attacks, stone-throwing, and stabbing attacks.

If it’s not a wave, it is surely reminiscent of the "stabbing intifada" that took place in 2015-2016 where Palestinian youths stabbed, ran over, and shot Israeli soldiers and civilians, including some tourists.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the stabbing intifada was the start of “73 months of terror.”

A picture of the scene of a stabbing attack in Jaffa. November 21, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

“Since September 2015, Israel has experienced a wave of terror perpetrated by individuals, many of them very young, inspired by vicious incitement in Palestinian social and traditional media and urged on by the Palestinian leadership,” the ministry wrote on its terror attack website. “The Palestinian Authority goes so far as to pay convicted terrorists a monthly allowance – the more serious the offense, the more money they receive. The families of terrorists killed by Israeli security forces during a terror attack receive a monthly 'pension' as well.”

Not including soldiers or civilians killed in attacks from the Gaza Strip, a total of 17 Israelis were killed in 2016, twenty in 2017, eleven in 2018, five in 2019, one in 2020, and two Israeli civilians were killed in 2021, which is 56 in six years.

While the number of Israelis killed in the past two years remains much lower than in the previous years, the number of attacks that were carried has remained in the double or triple digits on a monthly basis since 2015.

But let us focus on the past two months.

According to data released by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), there were 155 attacks in October, while in November there were 142 attacks including 107 firebombings, seven pipe bombs, four attacks using small arms and 22 arson attacks.

While the Shin Bet has not yet released figures for the month of December, it will likely show an increase from the past two months.

Despite the numbers, there has been no change in pattern or intensity in lone-wolf attacks in the West Bank since the “ stabbing intifada ” broke out six years ago.

Though the attacks have been more or less contained in the West Bank – and the majority of attackers are killed by security forces before they are able to injure or kill – there have been a number of attacks that have occurred inside Israel including in Tel Aviv-Jaffa.

On Thursday morning, a 14-year-old Palestinian teenager was arrested at the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station with a kitchen knife under his jacket. In mid-November, an 18-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin area stabbed a 67-year-old man repeatedly in the back in Jaffa.

So why won’t the IDF or defense establishment admit to this wave? They have given other names for what is happening, with Channel 13 reporting that senior IDF officials have said the attacks are “concentrated” and Channel 12 saying that officials are reluctant to call what is happening a wave, but that the atmosphere in the West Bank is “tense.”

But is it really just “concentrated attacks” or a “tense atmosphere”? Or is it the continuation of the “stabbing intifada” that broke out years ago?

Is that why the IDF is remaining mum?