IDF unveils Hamas sites to be targeted in future Gaza conflicts

After countless military operations in the Gaza Strip where the Israeli military failed at legitimizing its actions, the IDF has published several military sites used by Hamas in the heart of urban areas.

The sites, including a weapons warehouse next to Shifa Hospital as well as several mosques, will likely be targeted in a future conflict between the two sides.

The IDF has been highly criticized during military operations in the densely populated Gaza Strip abroad and in Israel. During last year’s 11-day-long Operation Guardian of the Walls, the Israeli military was blasted for a strike that targeted the 12-story Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza City, which housed the offices of AP among others.

During last year’s conflict, Israel also targeted what they described as Hamas’ metro network of tunnels that ran under Gaza City’s affluent Rimal neighborhood. The strikes on the underground network, some 60km long, caused some homes to collapse and killed over 40 people.

Streaks of light are seen from Ashkelon as the Iron Dome system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip at Israel on May 17 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Though the operation destroyed what the IDF considered a “backbone” of Hamas where its commanders can move troops and weapons and direct attacks against Israel, the military was criticized for civilian deaths.

An assessment by Airwars, which tracks all civilian harm by all foreign actors in Syria and other conflicts, found that between 56-68 civilians were killed during the strikes targeting the “Metro” with at least 25 children having been killed. Another 168 civilians were injured.

IDF investigates PR issues

Following the May conflict, the IDF opened an investigation into public relations-related issues connected to the conflict and began to work on better coordinating its public advocacy efforts with its actions during war.

Though it’s a complex effort, the military believes that legitimizing its actions even before war would provide it with more freedom of action when conflict breaks out.

On Wednesday shared with both foreign and local press several sites used by the terror group that are military targets.

Of the sites disclosed to journalists on Wednesday was a tunnel used to store weapons and ammunition in Jabaliya next to a Pepsi factory that closed following last year’s war as well as close to a UNRWA elementary school which is used as an emergency shelter for some 2,500 people in times of hostilities.

Another tunnel used by Hamas in the Zabara neighborhood of Gaza City identified by the IDF on Wednesday is under a UNWRA school and a central ambulance center with 14 ambulances as well as a medical equipment storage complex. The tunnel also runs under a church and schools that are used as shelters during hostilities.

Another site is a tunnel entry shaft that was exposed during last year’s conflict near the al-Azar university in Gaza City which has about 20,000 students. According to the IDF, the tunnel entry shaft leads to a network of subterranean tunnels that branches throughout the Tel-Hawa area southwest of Gaza City and is also close to a police station, a UNWRA school, medical clinic, mosque, a community center and UNRWA’s headquarters in the area.

According to the IDF, Hamas has a munition production facility located in a building that is also used as a residential building. The site, which contains explosives and flammable material that would cause extreme damage should it explode, is 45 meters from a mosque, 55 meters from a UNRWA clinic that is used as a triage and primary screening center, and 60 meters from Shifa hospital.

A Palestinian father reacts at the Shifa Hospital morgue after his son was killed in an explosion. (credit: REUTERS)

Shifa hospital is considered the blockaded enclave’s main hospital and treats thousands of patients daily. But it has also been used by the terror group for years, including in 2009 during Operation Cast Lead when senior Hamas officials used to hide in the building and in 2014 during Operation Cast Lead when it was used by Hamas as its main headquarters.

The IDF also shared the location of a munition warehouse used by Hamas located inside al-Shahid mosque in the Bureij refugee camp, in the heart of a civilian neighborhood and next to a public library funded by Germany’s KFW bank. The mosque serves as a community center providing first aid courses and activities for local children.

Another mosque identified by the IDF as an ammunition depot was the Abdullah Azzam mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp. According to the IDF, the mosque is an important part of the camp, is surrounded by residential homes, and is just 86 meters from the offices of UNRWA’s North Nuseirat relief and social services.

“An explosion, an accident, or even a fire in the warehouse could result in injuries to civilians, from worshipers in the mosque to people who come to receive humanitarian aid,” the IDF said.

Gantz: world must be aware of Hamas' crimes

“Hamas launches attacks from within population centers and targets population centers – the world must be aware of this crime against humanity and must exact a heavy price from Hamas,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz following a tour of the Gaza Division on Wednesday.

Gantz was accompanied by Deputy Defense Minister Alon Shuster, General of the Southern Command Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, Head of the Operations Directorate Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk and Head of the Gaza Division Brig. Gen. Nimrod Aloni.

Gantz said that the defense ministry has been “working extensively” to create a sense of security for residents of southern Israel while continuing to disrupt Hamas’s attempts to strengthen itself militarily.

“The IDF has revealed examples that show how Hamas endangers Palestinian civilians. Hamas launches attacks from within population centers towards population centers. The whole world must see this crime against humanity,” he said.

“Israel will operate with precision and force against terror targets, and defend the citizens of the State of Israel.”