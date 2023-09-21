Palestinian Islamic Jihad increases threats in Jenin

Units of the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad threatened Israel in new comments according to the pro-Iran online Al-Mayadeen media. The new comments come after clashes this week with the IDF in Jenin.

The Jenin battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades of PIJ were highlighted in the pro-Iranian media report. “The Jenin Battalion said that the resistance fighters were able to carry out a number of ambushes that caused deaths and injuries among the ranks of the occupation forces,” the report claimed.

The terrorists put out a statement claiming they had confronted Israeli forces in various clashes. “We have a lot that hurts the enemy and pleases the sons of our struggling Palestinian people.”

The report came out as a response to clashes yesterday overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday. The context of the comments come as the Palestinian armed groups seek to increase their threats from the northern West Bank. PIJ is a proxy of Iran and it has acted in the last year to try to carve out an area of operations around Jenin.

The comments from the terrorist group come amid clashes not only in the northern West Bank but also clashes on the Gaza border. The IDF said late Wednesday that "earlier today, over a hundred rioters gathered in a violent riot adjacent to the security fence in the Gaza Strip. During the incident, a number of explosive devices were activated by the rioters."

The IDF said that “soldiers responded towards individuals who hurled explosive devices at IDF soldiers in the area of the security border opposite Khan Yunis. As with every operational incident, the soldiers’ activity and the hits that were identified are under review. The IDF will continue to protect the civilians in the area surrounding the Gaza strip, including against the violent riots, and will not allow any harm to the security of the civilians and to the soldiers operating in front.”

The increase in threats

The increase in threats from PIJ and also the escalation on the Gaza border represents a new phrase in Palestinian attacks in the last month. Both Hamas and PIJ are close to Iran. Their escalation comes amid Jewish holidays and the UN General Assembly. ...