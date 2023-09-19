Israeli forces use suicide drone amid clashes in Jenin refugee camp

Armed clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces, as the Israeli forces surrounded a home in the Jenin refugee camp on Tuesday evening, according to Palestinian reports.

Amid the clashes, at least one Israeli suicide drone was used against targets in the camp.

One Palestinian was killed and ten others were killed in the clashes, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. That number was expected to rise as the clashes continued.

The home being surrounded by Israeli forces reportedly belonged to Muhammad Abu al-Baha, a leader in the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin. Palestinian media reported that shoulder-fired missiles were launched by Israeli forces toward the house, sparking a fire.

مصادر محلية: "اشتعال النيران في المنزل المحاصر بعد استهدافه من قبل قوات الاحتلال المقتحمة لمخيم جنين". pic.twitter.com/yOCgFm9rRs — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 19, 2023

The local branches of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades and the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades stated that they were taking part in the clashes. The al-Quds Brigades claimed that it detonated an explosive device near Israeli forces amid the raid.