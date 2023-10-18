The IDF shared on Wednesday morning an audio transcript of Hamas terrorists discussing the rocket attack by the Islamic Jihad that hit a hospital in Gaza the night before.

In the audio, the Hamas terrorists acknowledge that the shrapnel of the missile "are local pieces, and not Israeli shrapnel."

The audio transcript can be seen in the X post below:

LISTEN: The IDF releases audio of a conversation between Hamas terrorists discussing the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's failed launch that hit the Gaza hospital.Read the full transcript below: https://t.co/jRYULHspeK pic.twitter.com/eWYSHHubAZ — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 18, 2023

Audio transcript translated into English

The conversation between the two terrorists was translated into English goes as follows:

What?

They are saying this was Islamic Jihad.

That this was from us?

It seems that it was from us, yes.

Who is saying this?

They are saying that the shrapnel of the missile are local pieces and not Israeli shrapnel.

What are they saying [there]?

My god, from us, it didn't just explode, but in a hospital!

They may have fired from the cemetery behind.

What?

It seems that they fired this from the cemetery behind the hospital, and it failed and landed on the hospital.

There is a cemetery behind it?

Yes, it is right in its area!

Where is it exactly? When you enter the general courtyard area?

When you enter the courtyard area, so that you do not continue towards the city, but instead from the right side, that is where the hospital is.