The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict Gaza News

Palestinian confrontation with Israel can be avoided - Gaza factions

Musa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, said that his group’s dissatisfaction with Egypt was in the context of differences between “brothers.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 16:24
Hamas supporters wearing veils and gloves take part in an anti-Israel rally in Jenin. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Hamas supporters wearing veils and gloves take part in an anti-Israel rally in Jenin.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Despite tensions between Hamas and Egypt, the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip are willing to give the Egyptians and other mediators another chance to prevent a military confrontation with Israel, Palestinian sources said on Thursday.
Earlier this week, the Qatari-owned Al-Jazeera television network quoted an unnamed Hamas source as saying that his group was strongly dissatisfied with Egypt’s failure to fulfill its promises on a number of issues, including the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
The source also accused the Egyptians of failure to ease travel restrictions imposed on the Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.
According to unconfirmed reports, Egyptian authorities had recently refused to allow senior Hamas officials to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.
Musa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, told the Russia Today television network that his group’s dissatisfaction with Egypt was in the context of differences between “brothers.”
A ROCKET fired from Gaza by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad heads toward Israel this week (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)A ROCKET fired from Gaza by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad heads toward Israel this week (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Abu Marzouk met in Moscow on Wednesday with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and discussed with him the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.
Another Hamas official said that it was “premature” to talk about a crisis between his group and Egypt.
“The Egyptians are not doing enough,” he said. “After the last war [with Israel] in May, we received many promises from Egypt, but so far we haven’t seen real measures to improve the situation on the ground. We believe that a military confrontation can still be avoided."
Tareq Ezzadin, a spokesman for Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), denied that the factions have set a deadline for meeting their demands.
There has been no change in the status quo in the Gaza Strip, whether, in terms of security or politics, Ezzadin told the Palestinian Authority’s daily newspaper Al-Ayyam.
He also denied that the Palestinian factions were planning to hold a meeting soon to study their next steps.
According to the PIJ official, “the state of popular and factional discontent in the Gaza Strip is due to the continued reluctance of the occupation to implement the terms of the ceasefire, including the lifting of the siege, the start of the reconstruction process, and the cessation of Israeli violations in al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem.”
Another faction official also told Al-Ayyam that no date had been set for a meeting of the factions to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.
Sources in the Gaza Strip were quoted as saying that the factions want to give the Egyptians and other mediators more time to pursue their efforts to prevent an escalation with Israel.
Hamas and the factions expect a quick intervention from the Egyptians and other mediators to prevent an “explosion,” the sources added.
Rami Abu Zubaidah, a researcher in Palestinian military and security affairs, ruled out the possibility of a military confrontation in the Gaza Strip.
Abu Zubaidah told the Palestinian daily Al-Quds newspaper that Hamas’s threats were aimed at putting pressure on Israel and Egypt to move forward with the issue of the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.  
Abu Zubaidah said that if no progress is achieved in the coming days, the Gaza-based factions may resort to “popular tools or rallies,” an apparent reference to the resumption of protests near the border with Israel.
He pointed out that Hamas was determined to achieve “a major breakthrough regarding the humanitarian situation, and rejects any conditions, such as linking a prisoner exchange deal with Israel to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.”


Tags Egypt Gaza egypt gaza Egypt Hamas hamas egypt
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

No one has a monopoly over Judaism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog

'Think good': We must end 'keyboard violence' of online hate - opinion

 By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin

Killing Damascus Gate stabber highlights deteriorating Israeli morals - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Bob Dole: A Republican who would never make it in today's GOP - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by