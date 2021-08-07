The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian factions applaud Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel

Hamas welcomed the Hezbollah attack and said that it fully supports the "resistance in Lebanon" in its fight against "the Zionist aggression."

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 7, 2021 15:09
IDF soldiers train in the north of Israel in preparation for any future wars with Hezbollah in Lebanon. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers train in the north of Israel in preparation for any future wars with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Several Palestinian factions praised Hezbollah over the weekend for firing rockets into northern Israel and vowed to continue launching incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip.
Earlier on Friday, a heavy barrage of close to 20 rockets was fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, activating the Iron Dome and setting off sirens throughout the area. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted 10 rockets, with six falling in open areas near Har Dov on the Lebanese border. The others fell inside Lebanon.
The Coalition of Palestinian Forces in Lebanon, a group representing various Palestinian factions, praised Hezbollah for “targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in response to the aggression that targeted Lebanese territories at on Thursday.”
In a statement published in Lebanon, the factions expressed full support for Hezbollah’s response and stressed “the right of the resistance to confront the Israeli aggression aimed at imposing new equations or changing the rules of engagement.”
The factions said that the rocket attack aimed to send “a clear message emphasizing Hezbollah’s natural right to respond to aggression, defend the people and the land, and prevent the enemy from achieving its suspicious goals.”
According to the factions, the attack came at a time when the Palestinians are “confronting the continuous Israeli aggression in Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.”
Hamas welcomed the Hezbollah attack and said that the “battle with the enemy must continue on all fronts until the liberation of the holy sites and the Arab and Islamic lands.”
Hamas said in a statement that it fully supports the right of the “resistance in Lebanon to respond to the Zionist aggression and violations.”
In response to Israeli air strikes on Hamas targets late Friday, Hamas said that those who are firing arson balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israel will not be intimidated or deterred.
The IDF said that it struck a Hamas military camp and a rocket-launching position in the northern Gaza Strip in response to the launching of the incendiary balloons.
The Israeli air strikes will not “intimidate the rebellious youth or discourage them from continuing to resist the siege on the Gaza Strip,” said Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum.
“The rebellious Gazan youth will not submit to the dictates of the enemy and its attempts to impose equations on the Gaza Strip,” Barhoum added.
Another Hamas official, Abdel Latif al-Qanou, called on Palestinians in the West Bank to step up the “resistance” against Israel.
Qanou was commenting on the death of Emad Dweikat, a resident of Beita village near Nablus, who was reportedly shot dead during clashes with IDF soldiers on Friday.
“The martyrdom of Emad requires the escalation of resistance in all its forms throughout the West Bank in response to the continuous crimes of the occupation against our people,” the Hamas official said.  “The blood of the martyrs will continue to fuel our people’s struggle against the Zionist occupier.”
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) organization, the second largest terrorist group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, praised Hezbollah for firing rockets at Israel.
“We express our praise and full support for this missile response and affirm the right to resist the occupation and confront the aggression to prevent the enemy from changing the rules of engagement,” PIJ said in a statement.
It sent greetings to “all the resistance fighters in the Arab and Islamic world, our brothers in the Islamic resistance, and Hezbollah and its leadership, that believes in the approach of resistance and liberation.”
Another Palestinian terrorist group, the Popular Resistance Movement in Palestine, praised the “bold strike” carried out by Hezbollah against Israel.
“We affirm that this is the best solution to confront Zionist arrogance and repeated attacks on Arab land,” the movement said, calling for “unity to prevent the Zionist enemy from singling out our Lebanese people.”


