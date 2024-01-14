'Boycott Israel': Communist city councilor interrupts Eurovision semi-finals in Norway

Jorunn Folkvord, a member of the Oslo City Council on behalf of the communist "Red" Party protested against Israel during the pre-Eurovision Song Contest in Norway.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Jorunn Folkvord protesting Israel at the Eurovision semi-finals in Oslo, Norway, January 13, 2023. (photo credit: screenshot)
Jorunn Folkvord protesting Israel at the Eurovision semi-finals in Oslo, Norway, January 13, 2023.
(photo credit: screenshot)

During the pre-Eurovision Song Contest in Norway that took place on Saturday, a protest against Israel was carried out by Jorunn Folkvord, a member of the Oslo City Council on behalf of the communist "Red" Party.

It erupted toward the end of the first semi-final of the Eurovision pre-contest at the studios of the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Norway in Oslo.

"Boycott Israel"

Folkvord burst out wearing a shirt with the inscription "Boycott Israel".

After the protest, she said: "I feel good. It was teamwork and I was given the task of being the one who sees it. We wanted to reach many people with an important message - to boycott Israel in connection with the Eurovision final, but Norway also needs to stop the cruel war."

There was also a demonstration outside the hall by activists from "Action for Palestine" who called to prevent Israel from participating in the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Sweden.



Related Tags
bds
norway
israel boycott
Eurovision
Communists
Eurovision Song Contest