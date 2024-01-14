During the pre-Eurovision Song Contest in Norway that took place on Saturday, a protest against Israel was carried out by Jorunn Folkvord, a member of the Oslo City Council on behalf of the communist "Red" Party.

It erupted toward the end of the first semi-final of the Eurovision pre-contest at the studios of the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Norway in Oslo.

The Palestinian protestant walked in green room during the MGP 2024 host break#Eurovision #Norway pic.twitter.com/FBmZG0sp1E — Eurovision Insider (@escinsiders) January 13, 2024

"Boycott Israel"

Folkvord burst out wearing a shirt with the inscription "Boycott Israel".

After the protest, she said: "I feel good. It was teamwork and I was given the task of being the one who sees it. We wanted to reach many people with an important message - to boycott Israel in connection with the Eurovision final, but Norway also needs to stop the cruel war."

There was also a demonstration outside the hall by activists from "Action for Palestine" who called to prevent Israel from participating in the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Sweden.