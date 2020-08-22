Anti-Netanyahu protesters prepare for ninth executive week of protests

Anti-Netanyahu protesters will gather on over 300 bridges and intersections across the country on Saturday afternoon, in the ninth consecutive week of the protests demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resign immediately.The Black Flags Movement, one of the protests major organizing body, said in a statement that it will continue to arrange protests until Netanyahu resigns. "This is the ninth consecutive week during which the Israeli nation launches a massive protest against the dysfunction of the defendant from Balfour. The economy is in a free-fall with about one million unemployed and a raging pandemic - and Bibi is busy dragging the country to another round of elections because his trial is more important than the State of Israel."The defendant from Balfour doesn't care about the Israeli nation, he doesn't care about the unemployed, the hungry, about the dreams of entire families that are being thrown into a future of poverty."We will continue the struggle for a better future for the State of Israel," the statement read.