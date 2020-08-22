Anti-Netanyahu protesters will not be allowed to hold parade - police

Israel Police announced on Saturday that in preparation for Saturday evening's protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, protesters submitted a request to hold a parade starting at the Chords Bridge, located near the main entrance to Jerusalem, and ending at the Prime Minister's Official Residence on Balfour Street.Police stated that it rejected the request, which would harm the daily lives of the city's residents and visitors, as the planned parade goes through the city's main entrance and exit. Alternative routes were offered to the protesters, but were rejected, according to police.