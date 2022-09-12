Benny Gantz meets with UN secretary-general

Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed the need to confront international threats, including the Iranian threats, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a meeting in New York on Monday.

I met with UN Secretary General @antonioguterres today for an important discussion on the immediate need for a united international front in facing common security challenges including the Iranian threat. We also discussed the war in Ukraine and global energy security. pic.twitter.com/tRd7jyAxFd — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) September 12, 2022

The two also discussed the steps needed to end the war in Ukraine and to confront regional and global security issues.