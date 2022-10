An Israeli man was lightly injured in a stabbing in the village of Al Funduq, located near Kdumim in the West Bank, on Tuesday afternoon, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Passersby stated that the man was attacked after entering a store in the village, according to United Hatzalah. After receiving first aid, he was transferred in an IDF ambulance to the hospital.

The background of the incident is under investigation and IDF soldiers are searching for the suspected terrorist.