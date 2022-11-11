The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog will grant Netanyahu the mandate to form a government

From the moment the president assigns Netanyahu the mandate, he will have 28 days to form a new government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 11:34

Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 12:28
Newly elected Israeli president Isaac Herzog with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Israeli pariament on the day of the presidential elections, in Jerusalem, June 2, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Newly elected Israeli president Isaac Herzog with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Israeli pariament on the day of the presidential elections, in Jerusalem, June 2, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

President Isaac Herzog will be presenting Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu with the mandate to form a new government, he announced on Friday afternoon, following the conclusion of his consultations with representatives of all parties entering the 25th Knesset.

At the end of the meetings, which began on Wednesday and concluded on Friday morning, 64 members of the Knesset had recommended Netanyahu for prime minister and 28 members recommended Yesh Atid leader and current Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The remaining 28 Knesset members did not recommend that the mandate be given to either candidate.

Following the consultations, Netanyahu's chief of staff was asked to summon the Likud leader to officially accept the task of forming the government from the president on Sunday.

From the moment the president assigns Netanyahu the mandate, he will have 28 days to form a new government. In a situation where an extension of the process is required, the president has the authority to grant him an additional 14 days, according to the law.

What were the recommendations of each party?

President Isaac Herzog meets with Israel's political parties to hear their recommendations for prime minister, November 10, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL) President Isaac Herzog meets with Israel's political parties to hear their recommendations for prime minister, November 10, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)

The six parties or factions that recommended that Netanyahu receive the mandate were Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, the Religious Zionist faction, Otzma Yehudit and Noam.

Just two parties recommended that the mandate be given to Lapid - Yesh Atid and Labor.

Meanwhile, the National Unity Party, Yisrael Beytenu, Ra'am, and Hadash-Ta'al all refrained from giving a recommendation.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu isaac herzog israeli politics Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by