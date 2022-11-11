Herzog will grant Netanyahu the mandate to form a government

President Isaac Herzog will be presenting Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu with the mandate to form a new government, he announced on Friday afternoon, following the conclusion of his consultations with representatives of all parties entering the 25th Knesset.

At the end of the meetings, which began on Wednesday and concluded on Friday morning, 64 members of the Knesset had recommended Netanyahu for prime minister and 28 members recommended Yesh Atid leader and current Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The remaining 28 Knesset members did not recommend that the mandate be given to either candidate.

Following the consultations, Netanyahu's chief of staff was asked to summon the Likud leader to officially accept the task of forming the government from the president on Sunday.

From the moment the president assigns Netanyahu the mandate, he will have 28 days to form a new government. In a situation where an extension of the process is required, the president has the authority to grant him an additional 14 days, according to the law.

What were the recommendations of each party?

President Isaac Herzog meets with Israel's political parties to hear their recommendations for prime minister, November 10, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)

The six parties or factions that recommended that Netanyahu receive the mandate were Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, the Religious Zionist faction, Otzma Yehudit and Noam.

Just two parties recommended that the mandate be given to Lapid - Yesh Atid and Labor.

Meanwhile, the National Unity Party, Yisrael Beytenu, Ra'am, and Hadash-Ta'al all refrained from giving a recommendation.