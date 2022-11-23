The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Likud withdraws from Religious Zionism coalition talks

Netanyahu met with Religious Zionist Party's Bezalel Smotrich earlier on Tuesday in an attempt to resolve the crisis surrounding the formation of the government. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 00:28

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 00:36
BEZALEL SMOTRICH comments to Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset inauguration, last Tuesday (photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
BEZALEL SMOTRICH comments to Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset inauguration, last Tuesday
(photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Religious Zionist Party announced on Tuesday night that the Likud have withdrawn from coalition government talks with the Religious Zionist Party. "Likud retracted the conclusions reached last night and effectively returned the negotiations to the starting point," a Religious Zionist Party spokesperson said.

Benjamin Netanyahu met with Religious Zionist Party's Bezalel Smotrich earlier on Tuesday in an attempt to resolve the crisis surrounding the formation of the government. 

According to reports on Monday, Religious Zionist Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich agreed to back down from his demand to serve as defense minister if his party receives both the Finance Ministry and a minister within the Defense Ministry responsible for matters pertaining to the West Bank. 

This came after Smotrich demanded to be named Defense Minister in any coalition government containing the Religious Zionist Party.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu government coalition Bezalel Smotrich
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by