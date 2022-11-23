Likud withdraws from Religious Zionism coalition talks

The Religious Zionist Party announced on Tuesday night that the Likud have withdrawn from coalition government talks with the Religious Zionist Party. "Likud retracted the conclusions reached last night and effectively returned the negotiations to the starting point," a Religious Zionist Party spokesperson said.

Benjamin Netanyahu met with Religious Zionist Party's Bezalel Smotrich earlier on Tuesday in an attempt to resolve the crisis surrounding the formation of the government.

According to reports on Monday, Religious Zionist Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich agreed to back down from his demand to serve as defense minister if his party receives both the Finance Ministry and a minister within the Defense Ministry responsible for matters pertaining to the West Bank.

This came after Smotrich demanded to be named Defense Minister in any coalition government containing the Religious Zionist Party.