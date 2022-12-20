The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police officer injured in ramming attack, suspect escaped

A police officer was injured when a suspect rammed her with his car and fled.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2022 16:53

Updated: DECEMBER 20, 2022 17:20
Israeli security forces at the scene of a suspected ramming attack against a group of soldiers patrolling near West Bank city of Nablus, on September 24, 2022 (photo credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli security forces at the scene of a suspected ramming attack against a group of soldiers patrolling near West Bank city of Nablus, on September 24, 2022
(photo credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)

A 22-year-old police officer was hit by a car and suffered light-medium injuries in an apparent ramming attack, near the town of Karmit north of Beersheba on Tuesday.

The ramming occurred after a group of police officers noticed a suspicious car carrying multiple passengers on Highway 60 and signaled the driver to stop.

When the officers walked in front of the car, the suspect then started driving erratically and hit one of the officers before fleeing the scene.

Police forces launched a search for the suspect, including a police helicopter.

Recent car ramming incidents

There have been a number of ramming incidents in the past month. The last one comes a day after Israel Police announced that an incident at first reported as a car accident, turned out to have been a terrorist ramming attack.

A similar case happened on Route 60 in the West Bank on December 18, when two Palestinians were killed by a Jewish driver in what the police reported as an accident, but the PA claimed was a deliberate attack.



Tags crime police Car ramming Injury
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Police officer who gave feces sandwich to homeless man fired for second time

Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
3

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by