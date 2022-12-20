Police officer injured in ramming attack, suspect escaped

A 22-year-old police officer was hit by a car and suffered light-medium injuries in an apparent ramming attack, near the town of Karmit north of Beersheba on Tuesday.

The ramming occurred after a group of police officers noticed a suspicious car carrying multiple passengers on Highway 60 and signaled the driver to stop.

When the officers walked in front of the car, the suspect then started driving erratically and hit one of the officers before fleeing the scene.

Police forces launched a search for the suspect, including a police helicopter.

Recent car ramming incidents

There have been a number of ramming incidents in the past month. The last one comes a day after Israel Police announced that an incident at first reported as a car accident, turned out to have been a terrorist ramming attack.

A similar case happened on Route 60 in the West Bank on December 18, when two Palestinians were killed by a Jewish driver in what the police reported as an accident, but the PA claimed was a deliberate attack.