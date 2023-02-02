Ilhan Omar removed from House Foreign Affairs Committee

Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar was removed by House Republicans from the Foreign Affairs Committee, multiple sources reported on Thursday.

Republicans in congress argued that the Minnesota congresswoman should not serve on the committee due to statements she's made which have been described by both parties as antisemitic in the past, CNN reported. Such statements she made were related to Israel.

This comes as Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy denied seats on the House Intelligence Committee to Democratic congressmen Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, the report also states.

Once McCarthy learned of the new assignments, he told reporters: "Oh, so now we can vote her off,” according to a report by The Hill. McCarthy promised two years ago that he would remove Omar from the committee when given the chance.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has been given instead new committee assignments for the US Congress.

‘THE SQUAD’ – US Reps. Ayanna Pressley (from left), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib hold a news conference on Capitol Hill in 2019 (credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)

Congressman Max Miller's statements

"With her often repeated antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric, Congresswoman Omar has demonstrated that she does not have the objective mindset appropriate for representing the United States on this essential committee," said GOP congressman Max Miller, who also introduced the resolution to remove Omar from her position. House Republicans advanced the resolution in a 218-209 vote, The Hill reported.

Miller also stated that since becoming a member of Congress Omar has "spread antisemitic tropes and peddled anti-Israel rhetoric, making her unfit to be objective in guiding American foreign policy on the House Foreign Affairs Committee." He also accused the Minnesota politician of undermining the relationship between Israel and the United States.