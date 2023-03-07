Palestinian terror suspects killed in IDF raid of Jenin refugee camp

Israeli security forces reportedly killed the terrorist responsible for the murder of brothers Hillel and Yagel Yaniv in a terror attack in Huwara on February 26, according to unconfirmed Israeli reports on Tuesday afternoon.

The IDF did confirm an ongoing operation in the Palestinian West Bank city of Jenin.

Israeli forces surrounded a house in the refugee camp near Jenin and exchanged heavy fire with armed suspects, according to Israeli media reports.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least one 26-year-old man was killed and four more people were wounded in the raid.

At the same time, IDF forces are operating in the Askar refugee camp near Nablus, according to Israeli Media reports.

This is a developing story.