Taxi driver indicted for prostitution, pimping of Israeli teen students

An east Jerusalem taxi driver was indicted for prostitution and pimping of teenage students, the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office announced on Sunday.

Marwan Shviki is alleged to have approached female students at a Hod Hasharon boarding school to have sex with him and his friends in exchange for free rides and money. The driver would engage with them by phone and social media.

For about nine months, Sviki would allegedly drive one 16-year-old minor from her home and the boarding school, during which he would have sex with her at motels. Afterward, he would pay the girl a few hundred shekels or with gifts. He also is accused of pimping the girl to a friend, organizing the payment and location.

A 15-year-old friend of the victim allegedly propositioned Shviki for paid sex through TikTok. He met her multiple times and organized an encounter with his friend.

The prosecution said that he had taken advantage of his access to female students at a boarding school using his position as a taxi driver, and exploited girls in difficult economic circumstances.