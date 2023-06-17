12-year-old girl dies in Bedouin town of Hura

A 12-year-old girl died after she was brought to Magen David Adom personnel unconscious and with critical injuries on her upper body on Saturday evening in the Bedouin town of Hura, near Beersheba.

The girl was treated at the scene and paramedics administered CPR while she was being evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving in the hospital.

"We arrived at a vehicle in which the girl was lying near the gas station at the entrance to Hura," MDA medic Sa'ar Shahari told. "She was without a pulse and not breathing and we immediately started CPR, put her in an intensive care unit and evacuated her to the hospital while continuing CPR, as she is in critical condition."

The police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the girl's death. The family claims that her condition was caused because she was left in a closed car.