A 75-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison by the Haifa District Court on Tuesday for sexually assaulting three of his granddaughters, one of whom was six years old, according to a Walla report.

The judges also ruled that he has to pay a fine of NIS 180,000 to the victims. The 75-year-old had previously served eight years in prison for assaulting a 12-year-old girl while on vacation in Eilat in 1996.