Seven people were lightly-to-moderately injured on Friday night at Meitar junction in a car accident between two vehicles near Beersheba.

MDA paramedics gave them initial medical treatment and evacuated the injured people to Soroka Medical Center, with two in moderate condition: a 9-year-old boy with injuries to his head and limb and a two-year-old toddler with head injuries, as well as five other people in light condition.