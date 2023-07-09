Thousands protest in front of Gallant's house

Thousands of people have gathered outside of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's home on Saturday night to protest, according to Israeli media.

"Gallant, you are our direct commander," members of the reservists' protest movement said in a statement. "You hold the highest security position in the State of Israel. Your role is to protect us from external and internal threats that may jeopardize the country's security. We know that you have stated in your own voice that the political coup poses an immediate and tangible danger to the country's security. You are responsible. How will you allow this to happen on your watch?"