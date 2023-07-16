The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Putin says Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs and will use them if necessary

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 16, 2023 11:03

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster bombs and that Moscow reserves the right to use them if such munitions are used against Russian forces in Ukraine.

"Оf course, if they are used against us, we reserve the right to take reciprocal action," Putin said in a state TV interview, excerpts of which were published on Sunday.

Ukraine has received cluster bombs from the United States, munitions banned in more than 100 countries. Kyiv has pledged to only use them to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.

Earthquake strikes Alaska Peninsula region, tsunami warning issued
By REUTERS
07/16/2023 10:08 AM
Law Committee holds last session before reasonableness bill reservations
By MICHAEL STARR
07/16/2023 09:56 AM
Two arrested for vandalizing Jerusalem church
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2023 08:53 AM
Russia's forces repelling Ukraine attacks on Crimea - Russia offical
By REUTERS
07/16/2023 04:46 AM
Haifa residents arrested on suspicion of throwing explosive at police
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
07/15/2023 10:15 PM
Homes evacuated after forest fire breaks out in Israel's north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2023 09:46 PM
Foreign Ministry has contacted all Israelis cut off by India typhoon
By Walla!
07/15/2023 09:13 PM
Arab council heads to protest in front of gov't meeting Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2023 07:42 PM
Clashes between Arab residents and the police in the Silwan neighborhood
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
07/15/2023 07:12 PM
4 civilians killed in RSF drone attack on hospital in Sudan's Omdurman
By REUTERS
07/15/2023 06:29 PM
15-year-old drowns in pool, MDA personnel perform CPR
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2023 01:46 PM
'Day of Resistance' to be held on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2023 12:37 PM
Israeli killed in car accident in Georgia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2023 11:36 AM
Suspected terrorist infiltration detected in southern West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2023 11:27 AM
South Korea President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine - Yonhap
By REUTERS
07/15/2023 10:52 AM
