Trudeau says Canada 'very concerned' about Netanyahu's judicial reform

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is "very concerned" about the judicial reform plan being promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Thursday.

We're very concerned about the judicial reforms that the Israeli government is determined to move forward with. These are things that when you make deep changes to judicial principles and approaches in a democracy, you need to create and find greater consensus across party lines, among people around big changes like that and I'm going to continue to encourage Prime Minister Netanyhau to look for greater consensus as they look at judicial reforms."

Trudeau added that an invitation for Netanyahu to visit Canada is "not on the table right now."