Hundreds march from Kibbutz Nahshon to Jerusalem in ongoing protests

Hundreds of protesters continued the trek from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, picking up from Kibbutz Nahshon on Friday morning, according to Walla.

The demonstrators were protesting the Israeli government's contentious judicial reform.

Participants stayed overnight in tents on the kibbutz and sang a rendition of Israel's national anthem, Hatikvah, before resuming their journey in the morning.

Former police commissioner Moshe Karadi was reported to be among the participants marching from Nahshon, according to Walla.