Player from Bnei Sakhnin FC seriously wounded in shooting in Sakhnin

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 28, 2023 00:02

Updated: JULY 28, 2023 00:06

A player from Bnei Sakhnin soccer team was seriously wounded in a shooting at an Italian restaurant in the city of Sakhnin in northern Israel on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old player was taken to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya suffering from gunshot wounds.

This is a youth team player who was supposed to take his first steps in the senior team this season.

Three other people were injured in the incident, including a 20-year-old man with moderate wounds and two 50-year-olds with minor wounds. 

Senior MDA medic Bahagat Umbashi said: "There was a lot of commotion at the place. The four injured were lying down while they were conscious and suffering from penetrating injuries in their bodies. We gave them medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and bandages. We then evacuated them to the hospital while continuing life-saving medical treatment, with the condition of a 19-year-old young man in serious condition and the other three injured in moderate and light condition."

This is a developing story.

